Video Of Hailey Baldwin Meeting Justin Bieber Shows How Shy Hailey Was In That Moment

A video from 2009 shows young Hailey and Bieber meeting for the first time.

Now that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially engaged, let’s just take a trip down memory lane and check out the very moment when the two first met, back in 2009. In a short-but-sweet video, you can see Hailey’s dad, Steve Baldwin, introducing Bieber to his daughter, Hailey. Steve told Bieber that “We’ve been enjoying your music.” Hailey looks eager to shake his hand, but then looks incredibly shy and goes back to crossing her arms after the handshake is over. Little did anyone know that nine years later, the two would be madly in love and engaged!

At the time, Hailey was 14 years old, and the encounter took place backstage at The Today Show. The two would meet again in 2011, thanks again to dad Steve Baldwin, during Bieber’s Never Say Never premiere, detailed Elle. Around this time, Bieber was busy dating Selena Gomez.

Bieber and Hailey shared some friends and ran into each other from time to time after then. Plus, they started attending the same church, Hillsong, and rumors started to fly about a potential relationship. It would be years before the two would become an officially engaged couple. In between, there was plenty of drama, speculation, and back-and-forth for Bieber as he was seen with Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie here and there. Bieber and Hailey were also on and off, casually dating and then not dating anymore.

Finally, in May 2018, the two appeared to finally be friends again. Well, really good friends again. And with the engagement, all the fans hope is that the drama can be put to rest and that the two can be truly happy together. Hailey explained the ups and downs.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time… I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

Maybe all of the time they spent together, and then apart, was enough for Bieber and Hailey to realize once and for all that they’re perfect for each other. Hopefully, Hailey’s dad is happy about the whole thing, considering that he was the one that brought the two together to begin with.