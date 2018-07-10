WWE News: Steel Cage Match Added To ‘Extreme Rules’ During ‘Monday Night Raw’

Yet another brutal battle will take place on Sunday and two monsters will be locked in a cage.

With the pay-per-view events being longer each month for WWE, that gives them more of a chance to get additional superstars onto the card. During this evening’s Monday Night Raw, another big match was named for Sunday’s huge card and it will be one that has an immense size to it. Kevin Owens has been trying to get away from Braun Strowman for weeks now, but he won’t have anywhere to hide inside the steel cage at Extreme Rules.

Last week on Raw, Kevin Owens thought he had found a place to hide when he took shelter in a port-a-potty backstage. Unfortunately, the “Monster Among Men” was able to track him down and dragged him out into the arena after taping the door shut.

That only lasted a short while, though, as Strowman ended up slamming into the port-a-potty and knocking it off the Raw stage with Owens still in it. This week, KO continued to try and hide from Strowman by taking shelter in Kurt Angle’s office and thinking that was a place of safe refuge.

Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t. After Strowman found him, Angle announced that the two behemoths would face off inside a steel cage at Extreme Rules and they’d have no choice but to fight one another. While that match is huge, there are many others already on the card and it looks pretty good on paper.

After tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the official website of WWE updated the page for the pay-per-view with the full card. While it’s always possible that another match or two could be announced on SmackDown Live, here are the 10 matches which have been made official.

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

WWE Intercontinental Championship – 30-Minute Iron Man Mach: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship – Extreme Rules: Alexa Bliss (c) s. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Deleters of Worlds (c) vs. The B-Team

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No

Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

The card for Extreme Rules is actually one that is looking quite good even if WWE doesn’t add another match to the event. Now, this is a pay-per-view that usually has every single match with some kind of hardcore stipulation, but there are still a few which haven’t received one yet. The Steel Cage Match between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman adds another strong bout to the card and hopefully, things will hold up in the ring.