Brett Kavanaugh Called Hillary Clinton ‘B****,’ Kept Gruesome Files On Suicide Of Vince Foster, Clinton Friend

Donald Trump's new Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is likely to face a grilling about his use of the word 'b****' to describe Hillary Clinton.

The new Donald Trump nominee to the United States Supreme Court, appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, 53, once called then-First Lady Hillary Clinton a “b****” while he was serving as a lawyer working for independent counsel Kenneth Starr in the 1990s, according to a report by the legal site Law & Crime. The comment was originally reported by former Republican political operative David Brock — who has since gone on to found the liberal media watchdog site Media Matters, as recounted by The Nation — in his 2002 memoir Blinded by the Right: The Conscience of an Ex-Conservative.

In the book, quoted in a Twitter post by Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, Brock described viewing President Bill Clinton’s 1997 State of the Union address with a group of prominent Washington conservatives hosted by right-wing radio host Laura Ingraham.

“When I saw one of Ken Starr’s deputies, Brett Kavanaugh, who was sitting across from me, mouth the word ‘b****’ when the camera panned to Hillary, I excused myself,” Brock wrote in 2002.

Democrats in Kavanaugh’s upcoming confirmation hearings are expected to grill the SCOTUS nominee about the remark, but according to Law & Crime, Kavanaugh on Monday attempted to immunize himself against accusations of misogyny by specifically discussing women with whom he has worked in his speech accepting Trump’s nomination, saying, “I am proud that a majority of my law clerks have been women,” according to ABC World News Tonight.

Brett Kavanaugh reportedly referred to Hillary Clinton, above, as a “b****.” Bebeto Matthews / Getty Images

With the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide expected to come up in review at the Supreme Court, women’s rights and the nominee’s attitudes towards women are expected to dominate Kavanaugh’s hearings.

“This affects the lives of millions of women across the county. With these kinds of cases at play, Kavanaugh’s history with women will inevitably attract attention.” the Law & Crime site wrote. “His acceptance speech appears to be an attempt to set the tone of that discussion.”

But Kavanaugh is also likely to face questions about his work on Starr’s investigation into Clinton, which resulted in Starr’s recommendation that Clinton be impeached over his sexual encounters with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and subsequent testimony about the affair. Kavanaugh wrote large sections of the report issued by Starr about the Lewinsky affair, according to the New York Times, though he claimed that he did not write the passages that described Clinton’s sexual encounters with the then-22-year-old Lewinsky in explicit detail.

Kavanaugh, however, was responsible for delving into an even darker and more gruesome aspect of the Starr investigation — namely, the death by gunshot of close Clinton family friend and adviser Vincent Foster, who committed suicide on July 20, 1993. Despite extensive investigations into Foster’s death, including by Kavanaugh himself, no evidence emerged to contradict the official verdict of suicide, as Vox reported.

But that hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from continuing to claim that Foster was murdered, on the orders of Hillary Clinton. One of those conspiracy theorists is Trump himself, who during the 2016 presidential election campaign called the circumstances of Foster’s death “very fishy,” in an interview with the Washington Post.

“He had intimate knowledge of what was going on. He knew everything that was going on, and then all of a sudden he committed suicide,” Trump said. “I don’t bring [Foster’s death] up because I don’t know enough to really discuss it. I will say there are people who continue to bring it up because they think it was absolutely a murder.”

While Kavanuagh reportedly concluded that Foster had indeed committed suicide, a recent release by the National Archives of documents from Kavanaugh’s files during the investigation includes numerous, explicitly detailed notes on Foster’s death, including a graphic description of his body at the time it was discovered.

“Arm flaccid. Blood moist on face. Not much rigor. Blood starting to congeal. When body rolled, still flaccid….May not be dead that long,” wrote Kavanaugh in his handwritten notes, according to Politico. “Puddle of blood c/head about size of hands….Reached behind head & felt exit wound — felt mushy.”

The notes also include details on Foster’s two-night stay in a Maryland hotel a few days before he committed suicide.

“The records document Foster’s purchase of a few drinks at the Inn’s Decoy Lounge and his extensive use of his room phone to make calls in a time before the ubiquitous presence of cell phones,” Politico reported.

Read more about Kavanaugh in an earlier Inquisitr report