July is off to a rough start for G-Eazy, as it started with a breakup with Halsey, and now he’s had to cancel his appearance at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary after he was turned away by Canadian customs.

TMZ said that G-Eazy and his crew were turned away at the Canadian border by customs agents when they arrived prior to the Cowboys Music Festival where the rapper was supposed to headline. The Cowboys Dance Hall where the show was to take place released a statement about the cancellation.

“Cowboys regrets to inform you that G-Eazy is unable to perform tonight due to reasons beyond our control. Refunds will be processed at the online point of purchase (Showpass).”

G-Eazy was forced to back out of the appearance which runs along with the Calgary Stampede after he was turned away from entering Canada. It is unclear why the rapper was not allowed over the northern border, but TMZ says that it might have something to do with his recent arrest for cocaine possession in Sweden. Canada has strict rules about these kinds of things and has turned away more than one rock star with a history of drug arrests over the years.

legal weed AND a ban on G-Eazy? Canada is quickly becoming the greatest country on Earth. pic.twitter.com/4IVcBupAke — Shane Johnson (@notshanejohnson) July 10, 2018

G-Eazy, aka Gerald Gillum, is a rapper out of Oakland, California, who couldn’t convince Canadian customs agents to let him into the country despite the fact that he had a scheduled concert, says Hot New Hip Hop.

The Calgary Herald said that the cancellation of the much-hyped show has left a number of fans very disappointed.

Melissa Keegan says she’s upset that she won’t see G-Eazy, as that is the reason she and her friends bought tickets.

“I’m so choked. Straight up… it’s not cool.”

G-Eazy fan Austin Maybaum said he paid $130 for his ticket, and he’s not happy with the rapper.

“I was looking forward to a good night, new songs I’ve never heard, just having a great time. It’s unfortunate,” he said. “I’m a little pissed at him, to be honest.”

Another fan, Shannon Brown thought that the rapper should have cleared the way with Canadian customs before making arrangements to perform outside the United States.

“I think he probably should’ve checked immigration laws before he came to Calgary.”

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says they do not discuss individual cases, but shared a general statement related to the matter.