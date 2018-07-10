‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Rushes To See Ciara, Eve Wants To Throw Nicole Under The Bus

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 10 reveal that there will be a lot of questions surrounding many of the characters in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will finally be back in Salem after surviving the scary fire that nearly took her life. Thankfully, her mother Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) were able to save her before it was too late.

Now, Hope will want answers. Days of our Lives viewers will see Hope question Ciara about how she ended up with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) in the cabin, and what they did during their time together. Meanwhile, when Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) learns that Ciara has been found and is back in town he’ll rush to go see her.

Tripp obviously feels bad about the last time he saw Ciara, and his part in the situation that followed with Ciara’s motorcycle accident and her ordeal with Ben. However, Ciara could surprise everyone when it’s revealed that Ben actually saved her and took care of her, instead of tortured her as many Salem citizens may expect. Things could get even crazier when Ben and Ciara’s relationship leans towards romance.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) feel bad about sandbagging Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) during their custody hearing. Brady has to answer some big questions about Deimos’ murder, and it looks like he could become a serious suspect yet again. However, Brady recently told his fiance, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaivia) that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) was the person who killed her former husband, Deimos, and now she wants to throw Nicole under the bus in hopes of saving Brady and keeping custody of his son, Tate.

However, Brady is currently refusing to give up Nicole as Deimos’ killer. Brady knows that he did Nicole wrong by forcing her to leave Salem with her baby daughter, Holly, and breakup with his step-brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) out of his own anger and jealousy. Brady knows that if he reveals Nicole is the actual killer then she will be dragged back to Salem and taken away from her baby girl yet again. In addition, everyone in town, including Eric, will learn that he blackmailed her to leave because he couldn’t face the fact that she loved Eric and not him.

