Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Trusts Tristan Thompson Again After He ‘Stepped Up Big Time’

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly started to trust her cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, again. The couple, who have had a very rocky few months, are now seemingly moving forward and it’s largely due in part to the NBA star’s behavior since the scandal.

According to a July 9 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is feeling great about giving Tristan Thompson a second chance. Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is very happy in her relationship with Thompson, and that he has become a wonderful father to their baby girl, True.

The insider adds that Kardashian felt like Thompson needed a wake-up call, and being caught cheating, being ridiculed by fans, and almost losing his family has given him exactly that.

“Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with. She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity,” the source stated.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA player with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby girl. Kardashian decided to stand by her man and even stayed with him in Cleveland.

The couple began to work through their issues and seem to be in a much better place now. Thompson even moved back to L.A. with Kardashian for the summer in order to keep his family together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson has been working hard to earn Khloe Kardashian’s trust back. Sources have revealed that the basketball star has come to his senses and realized that he has way too much to lose when it comes to his family, and that he is ready to be the father and man that Khloe deserves.

“Coming that close to losing Khloe was a real wake up call to Tristan, and he’s sworn he’s never going to be that stupid again. Tristan’s a hot, rich, and successful young guy, and when he’s out there’s always a bunch of beautiful girls flocking around him, but you never know if one of them is out to set him up,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.