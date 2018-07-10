‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, July 9: Kyle’s Arrested And Hilary Experiences A Baby Scare!

Hilary faces an unexpected pregnancy scare and Kyle gets what he deserves.

A drunken Kyle (Michael Mealor) dug up Phillip Chancellor’s grave, and it turned out to be a huge mistake. Esther (Kate Linder) heard him, and she called the police, so the cops showed up to check things out, and of course, they found Kyle way in over his head. In the grave that is.

As Jack (Peter Bergman) and Summer (Hunter King) discussed Kyle’s whereabouts at the Dive Bar, they ended up talking about everything that Jack’s been going through lately including his frustration at giving up on finding out if Phillip Chancellor is his real father. In the midst of their heart to heart, Jack received a phone call and yelled, “You did what?”

While she could’ve done the right thing and left, Summer went ahead and tagged along with Jack to night court so he could bail his wayward son out of jail. Once they got back to the Abbott house, Summer mocked Kyle about his brush with the lay and Kyle fired right back about Summer’s recent arrest. Jack wanted none of Kyle’s shenanigans, and he told Kyle, “You made this mess, you clean it up.”

Kyle almost instantly got the chance when Ester arrived, and he quickly apologized to her. Kyle managed to win Esther over, and she promised to try to help with Jill (Jess Walton). After Esther left, Kyle moaned about how much he deserved to be COO, but Jack told him Ashley deserved it and that Kyle needed to wait his turn. However, Kyle shocked Jack by showing him a bone he found in the grave. Kyle wanted Jack to run a DNA test asap.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) freaked out about seeing J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). They managed to alert Nick (Joshua Morrow) to the news, and he instantly grabbed a poker from the fireplace… where have we seen this before? Then, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) flipped when she realized nobody planned to call the cops. J.T. is a dangerous man, and he could be armed!

Plus, Nikki just knew that J.T. had already killed Victor (Eric Braeden). However, The Moustache showed up, and he promised J.T. wouldn’t hurt anybody. He also promised a shaken Nikki that he’d sleep in her bed to help keep the boogie man away.

Finally, while wrapping up a long day at work, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) felt cramps. Mariah wanted her to go to the doctor immediately, but Hilary consulted an online doctor and convinced Mariah that everything was fine. It wasn’t, though, and after Mariah left her at the Penthouse, Hilary bangs on Niel’s (Kristoff St. John) door for some help. Nate (Brooks Darnell) answered because Neil wasn’t home. Hilary demanded he check her out, and Nate ultimately looked her over and declared the baby was fine. However, despite Hilary’s apology for her bad behavior the previous day, they ended up parting mad at each other.

