Trump canceled his last visit to the U.K.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will finally meet United Kingdom head of state Queen Elizabeth this Friday at Windsor Castle. This visit to the U.K. is fraught with controversy, and it is predicted that it will be met with various protests, including a large balloon depiction of Trump that has permission to fly over London.

Town & Country says that Robert Wood Johnson, the United States ambassador to the U.K. said that it is critical that Trump meets with the queen if he travels to the country on an official state visit.

“He has to see the head of state. Putting his foot on the ground of British soil, it’s job one—very, very important, very symbolic. Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she’s the head of state, and from there on, it’ll be what the president wants to do.”

While the Trumps are in the United Kingdom, they are also supposed to visit Blenheim Palace near Oxfordshire, which is Winston Churchill’s childhood home, and Prime Minister Theresa May’s country home, Chequers in Buckinghamshire. Trump is also planning to use part of his visit to travel to Scotland to play golf, but details of that portion of the trip have not been made public.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said that Trump is scheduled to participate in official talks during the visit.

“He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit.”

This scheduled state visit to the U.K. was prompted by an invitation from Queen Elizabeth, delivered to Donald Trump by Theresa May when she visited Washington, D.C.

“I have today been able to convey her majesty the Queen’s hope President Trump and the first lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year, and I’m delighted the president accepted that invitation.”

But almost 2 million people in the U.K. signed a petition to stop Donald Trump from making a state visit to see Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles.

“Donald Trump’s well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.”

It is unclear whether Queen Elizabeth is planning on meeting with Donald and Melania Trump on her own, or if she will be joined by her husband, Prince Philip, who is technically retired from royal duties since his hip replacement at age 97, says Bustle. It might be best that the Duke of Edinburgh sit this one out as he has been known to be blunt. According to Game of Crowns author Christopher Andersen, many of the younger royals aren’t fans.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have all privately expressed their distaste for Trump.”

The Trumps will attend a black-tie dinner at Blenheim with representatives from the British military.