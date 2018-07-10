‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World,’ Thylane Blondeau, Plays Water Polo In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Thylane Blondeau is considered to be the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World."

At the age of 6, Thylane Blondeau was given the moniker “Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” and she’s been working the red carpet circuit ever since.

And, recently, Thylane, now 17, took a few days for herself and her family on the beaches of Saint Tropez as she relaxed in a black and gold bikini while her family played water polo.

The Daily Mail has some photos of the Most Beautiful Girl in the World strutting her stuff on the crisp white beaches, and her equally gorgeous curves were on full display for the paparazzi.

The two-piece, which was made by Kinii Chacha, retails for about $300 in most department stores.

Thylane, for those that are curious, is the daughter of French television host Veronika Loubry and her husband, soccer player Patrick Blondeau.

You can check out the photos of Thylane Blondeau in her crocheted, barely-there bikini at the link above.

She made her debut as a child model about 10 years ago, and it was when she walked the runway for French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier that she earned the moniker that has followed her to this day.

Cannes 2018 pic.twitter.com/xDP5dGypq3 — CHILD OF HELL (@thylaneaz) May 10, 2018

Apparently, the modeling world agrees with the assessment, because since her infamous debut, she’s walked the runway for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, and has become a spokesmodel for L’Oréal Paris while building an Instagram following of more than 2 million followers.

But not everything that Thylane Blondeau has done has been met with compliments.

A few years after her infamous debut on the Gaultier runway, “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris Magazine wearing next to nothing in clothing and a face full of makeup. The shoot was called Vogue Enfants, and was a one-time insert that was included in the magazine.

Many critics complained that it was this photo — and photos like it — that “oversexualized” young girls, especially since Thylane was only 10 years old when she appeared on that infamous cover.

In 2017, Thylane was second on the International Critics List of the Most Beautiful Faces in the World. It was her fourth appearance on the list, and it was also her highest placement. (She lost the top spot to Liza Soberano, a Filipino-American actress who is best known for her roles in the Philippines.)

It’s unclear what the “most beautiful girl in the world” will do next, but what is clear is that Thylane Blondeau has a long, bright future ahead of her.