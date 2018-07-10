92-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Five Or Six People, As One Told Him To ‘Go Back To Your Country’

A 92-year-old man was attacked by five people, beaten with a brick, and told to "go back to your country."

In a shocking act of violence, five people reportedly beat a man, one with a brick, even though the victim was 92-years-old. The entire incident was sparked because Rodolfo Rodriguez accidentally bumped into a girl on a sidewalk during his daily walk in Willowbrook. The girl’s mother reacted by pushing the man to the ground and hitting his face with a brick. To make matters worse, four other men decided to also attack the old man, kicking him and hurting him. The girl’s mother supposedly told the man, “Go back to your country, why are you here, bad things,” according to The Hill.

Detective Matt Luna said that “as he fell on the ground, he blacked out” after the girl’s mother hit him from behind. One witness, Misbel Borjas, said that he was in a car when he saw the incident. Borjas saw the woman push the old man and hit him with a block of cement, reported Los Angeles Times. The man also believed he heard the woman say, “Go back to your country” or “Go back to Mexico.”

As Borjas dialed 911 for help, more men came onto the scene to further harm Rodriguez, even though he was already on the ground.

The attack happened on July 4th, and Los Angeles police are still looking for all five people who attacked Rodriguez. Deputy D’Angelo Robinson said that “We are concerned, especially with the type of crime they committed… There was what appears to be a 4-year-old child there who witnessed the entire thing. We can’t have these kind of people like that out in the streets.”

Bruises cover the face of Rodolfo Rodriguez, 91, who says he was attacked by a group of people while going for a walk on the 4th of July. A witness says a woman hit Rodriguez repeatedly in the head with a concrete block and said "go back to your country." https://t.co/2EOYcCQSAA — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2018

While the attackers have yet to be arrested, there is reportedly a video of the incident. However, others say that there are few leads on the suspects. The woman is likely to be identified first, as Borjas took a photo of her before she left the crime scene.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the man with his medical expenses. The GoFundMe describes the attacker as an African American lady and five other guys. It also describes Rodriguez’s injuries, which include bruises and a broken cheekbone. The description is listed in English and in Spanish. The Spanish description includes more information, saying that the man has lost vision in his right eye.

The fundraiser has far surpassed the initial $15,000 goal, with donations pouring in to help Rodriguez. People are sending messages of prayer, while others want the old man to know that “not all Americans are like your attackers.”