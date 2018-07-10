Kylie Jenner Didn’t Have All Of Her Lip Fillers Removed, Claims Plastic Surgeon

Kylie Jenner shocked fans this week when she revealed that she had gotten rid of all of her lip fillers after years of sporting a plump pout. However, that might not exactly be the case.

According to a July 9 report by OK! Magazine, fans noticed that Kylie Jenner has been looking a bit different in recent weeks. The new mom seems to be resembling the way she used to look before she started getting lip injections to make her mouth appear fuller, and she recently revealed it is because she has gotten rid of all of her lip fillers. However, on plastic surgeon doesn’t believe the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s claims.

Dr. Gary Breslow, a board certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Kylie Jenner, claims that he doesn’t believe all of the filler is gone from the makeup mogul’s lips. The doctor says that judging from her recent photos, it seems that Jenner had her filler reduced, but not completely removed.

Breslow reveals that having one’s lip fillers reduced is done with an injection that helps to melt the filler away. The plastic surgeon adds that he believes Kylie likely had her lips overfilled and decided to reduce them, but that he doesn’t believe her thinner lips will reduce the popularity of the procedure among patients.

“From her photos I think Kylie Jenner had them reduced not removed. This is done with an injection that melts away the filler. I think she may have been a bit overfilled and wanted them reduced. But I do not think it will affect the popularity of the procedure,” Dr. Breslow told the magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her daughter Stormi Webster’s lips, saying that prayed that her baby girl would have full lips, which she does. Kylie even joked that the little girl got her lips from her father, Travis Scott.

Kylie has been very open about her insecurities involving her lips in the past. During her reality TV show, Life of Kylie, Jenner even revealed where her self esteem issues with her lips came from.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Kylie Jenner revealed on the show.