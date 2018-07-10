Lucy Hale Dons Black Sports Bra & Matching Leggings During L.A. Stroll

Lucy flaunted her toned tummy and tiny waist during an L.A. stroll today.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale hasn’t exactly had the best news as of late. Her TV series Life Sentence was canceled after the first season and she broke off her relationship with Riley Smith. Lucy, however, hasn’t let sad news stop her from showing off that fabulously curvy figure of hers.

According to Daily Mail, the 29-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning when paparazzi snapped a few pictures of her walking to a Los Angeles gym earlier today. Hale was rocking a black sports bra with matching black leggings. Her skin-tight outfit did an incredible job of flaunting her petite but curvy figure. Hale looked ready to work out as she made her way to the gym pulling her outfit together with a pair of yellow and black sneakers.

Hale had a portion of her hair pulled back in a loose bun on top of her head, likely to keep it out of her face during her workout. She also sported a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the intense Los Angeles UV rays.

As those who follow the Pretty Little Liar star’s love life know, she and Smith confirmed their relationship after enjoying a PDA-filled Valentine’s Day dinner together. The two also enjoyed a very romantic trip to Hawaii together just a few months ago.

According to Us Weekly, Hale appears to have not really been feeling the single life as she quickly moved on to being in a relationship with Billionaire Boys Club star Ryan Rottman. Rumors the two might be a couple started to swirl after pictures surfaced of Hale and Rottman holding hands at a Starbucks in Studio City, California. A source close to Hale told Us Weekly that Lucy and Ryan were “hooking up” but that it was a very “new” relationship.

Prior to Riley, Lucy has also been linked to having a relationship with Anthony Kalabretta, Graham Rogers, Chris Zylka, and David Henrie.

In addition to keeping herself busy professionally and in the love life department, Lucy also finds time to spend with her family. This is especially true of her sister Maggie whom she recently got matching “I Love You” tattoos with.

“Nothing says sisterly bonding more than permanently tattooing your body,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Lucy and her sister Maggie got the matching tattoos in honor of their grandmother. She also revealed in the caption of the post it was something the sisters had wanted to do for a while.