Woman Disappears After Throwing Ink At An Image Of President Xi Jinping In Live Stream

A woman named Dong Yaoqiong has gone missing. Media outlet Voice of America was told by the Shanghai Security Bureau that they knew nothing of the woman, while a Twitter user named “Communication Centre of Appealing” said that “Miss Dong was taken to Beijing by the officers from Domestic Security Department (DSD) and has been questioned for three days.”
But what people do know is that Dong did something that likely upset the Chinese government. In an act of protest and defiance, Dong splashed ink on an image of President Xi Jinping on the streets of Shanghai near a Hainnan Airlines office and live-streamed it, according to Yahoo News. And to make sure that everyone knew why she was dousing the president’s image with black ink, Dong made the following proclamations against what she called the government’s “mind control persecution.”
“Oppose Xi Jinping authoritarian tyranny!… I oppose Xi Jinping and his authoritarian dictatorship… Let’s see how he’s gonna deal with me.”
The live-stream took place on July 4. Later the same day, Dong posted a photo on Twitter of what looked like police officers through her apartment’s peephole. She added that “Right now there are a group of people wearing uniforms outside my door. I’ll go out after I change my clothes… I did not commit a crime. The people and groups that hurt me are the ones who are guilty.”
A brave girl after throwing ink on Xi Jin ping’s portrait in Shanghai yesterday, now has gone missing. pic.twitter.com/B8fWks25cA
— GuoJianArt (@guo_art) July 5, 2018
Since the incident, Dong’s Twitter account has been deleted. Nobody really knows where she is. Chinese artist Hua Yong spoke out on Twitter in regard to the woman’s disappearance, reported ABC News.
“This live video has been circulating in the country, I would like to know her name, ask Shanghai friends to inquire more about her current situation, please everyone attention, do not let her disappear silently, defend the Constitution, free speech!”
Other images of Xi Jinping with ink splashes on his face has also started circulating on social media in support of Dong.
“潑墨女孩”自稱被中共腦控，我看她沒被腦控，應該是自己想多了。倒是十多億人民，自己意識不到，其實你們已經被共產黨“腦控”幾十年了。——仍在擺脱共黨“腦控”路上的辣椒 pic.twitter.com/XZFPGhNjNV
— 变态辣椒 (@remonwangxt) July 5, 2018
Prior to her arrest, Dong said that people have “the right to be free from fear,” and said that she’s been “pursued” by the government. The woman’s supposed address and phone number were posted online, but nobody is answering the phone.
重赏之下，心有勇士。泼墨运动进行中：
这是刚从国内传来的图片，网友晚上去向街上的习猪天画像泼墨，早上去拍照，他计划要争到这次全国泼墨大赛第一各。 pic.twitter.com/0MQUjzmD9j
— 访民共振联络中心 (@5xyxh) July 7, 2018
A similar protest took place in 1989, when three protesters splashed eggs with ink inside on a painting of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square. The three were sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison for the act.