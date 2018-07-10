Game Of Thrones Prequel To Start Filming In October

Jon Snow may know nothing, but his fans now know that before we’ve even seen the final season of “Game Of Thrones”, work has already begun on the prequel that will explore “The Age of Heroes”. The staff at Paint Hall Studios has confirmed that they have been briefed on their next major project, and it will indeed be the land of Westeros, when dragons ruled the sky and everyone was still pretty power hungry with a penchant for murder and war. It’s everything a fan could want.

HBO seems eager to have the show on the air by 2020, so filming has been scheduled to begin in October to ensure there is plenty of time to bring this massive undertaking in on time. Contrary to several rumors, both HBO and Fansided have confirmed the prequel will be the only episode shot. While HBO intends to create a new series, and not a movie or collection of three or four”long” episodes, they have not yet officially placed an order for anything beyond the pilot. It makes perfect sense for HBO to go the series route as they already have the crew and assets in place to continue delivering a product fans are hungry to devour.

Filming will take place in Belfast, and beyond that not much is known. It is also possible that HBO is keeping a tight lid on the project, as theorized at Comicbook, but to this point no major names have been dropped as cast members which has some people wondering if everyone involved on the project is on the same timetable.

“If we do a pilot and series, nothing is going to air on HBO until at least a year after the final season. We’re not doing a final season and then, ‘Following it at 11 p.m. ….’ I’ve seen some exciting material. We have really great writers working on these; it’s very exciting. But there’s no timetable.Not everybody is on the same schedule, so I’ve seen different versions of different things that are potentially exciting, but there’s no timetable about when a decision would be made about any of them.”

For anyone wondering about the true origins of white walkers, the legendary family members of the Starks, and the secrets of Westeros, and HBO press release claims the prequel will deliver answers and even more questions. It may not have the Mother of Dragons, the seemingly immortal Jon Snow, or the wisdom of Tyrion, but by all accounts it looks like this will be on a par with it’s predecessor.