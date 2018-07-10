’90 Day Fiance’ Shocker: Nicole Posts A Cryptic Message That Suggests She Married Azan & Moved To Morocco

The '90 Day Fiance' stars are known for their questionable relationship.

Despite the fact that Azan has all but admitted that he’s using Nicole, and their relationship is nothing if not questionable, there is a chance that the 90 Day Fiance stars may have gotten married after all.

In Touch Weekly is reporting that Nicole took to her social media to post a cryptic message that suggested that she’s not only back in Morocco, but she’s married Azan as well.

In the early hours of July 9, the 90 Day Fiance star posted a picture of herself in a dark bedroom, with a figure that looked like Azan standing in the distance.

“So blessed for my family and my new family,” she wrote. “God has definitely blessed me.”

This, naturally, sent 90 Day Fiance fans into a tailspin, with many coming to the conclusion that she returned to Morocco to finally marry her fiance, with one person snarking that she “finally got the right paperwork” and went back to marry her man.

Fans of the show will recall that, in this week’s episode of the show, Nicole was told that she couldn’t marry Azan because she didn’t bring all the correct paperwork with her to get the marriage license in Morocco.

While it’s not clear if Nicole went back to Morocco to marry “her man,” what is clear is that she, at one point, went back to Florida.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joe Fouraker — who is the 90 Day Fiance star’s stepfather — said that his step-daughter returned to Florida, and was living in a trailer park with her sister, because “the timing wasn’t right” for her to marry Azan.

Citing Azan’s cheating as the main reason for their split, Joe said that Azan was “scamming” Nicole from the beginning — that he was only interested in her for what she could give him, that he didn’t love her, and that as soon as he got his American citizenship, he was going to leave her.

When the wedding was called off, Joe said that his “prayers were answered,” but he always suspected that Nicole would, eventually, return to Morocco to marry Azan because “she left her wedding dress there.”

Joe’s wife — and Nicole’s mother — Robbalee wasn’t a fan of Azan’s either, and she made her sentiment clear on this past episode of 90 Day Fiance. The duo said that Nicole was in Morocco for a total of six months, but didn’t succeed in getting Azan to marry her.

Now, however, it looks like the 90 Day Fiance couple may be officially official.