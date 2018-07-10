Disney Cast Member Killed In Tragic Industrial Accident

The area near Disney’s Pop Century Resort was the scene of an accident Monday morning, Fox News reports. At 9:18 a.m., 33 year-old cast member Juan Alberto Ojeda was found unconscious at 1153 Century Drive, a location close to one of the resort’s popular hotels. Emergency services were called, but he was pronounced dead by first responders when they arrived on scene.

His cause of death is still undetermined, but an investigation is currently underway. Disney officials are working with the police department to find the cause of the accident. So far, Juan’s death is being ruled as an industrial accident. Certain details about Ojeda are still under wraps, including his role at Disney and what he was doing at the time of his death. According to a tweet from WESH-TV’s Amanda Ober, the accident occurred close to a golf course located on resort property.

This map shows the address (red marker) next to Disney's Pop Century resort where the @OrangeCoSheriff is investigating an "industrial accident death". We can't access the area on the ground but have reached out to @WaltDisneyWorld and hope to learn more. pic.twitter.com/jziwMBmbsG — Amanda Ober (@AmandaOberWESH) July 9, 2018

While no other information has been given about the situation, a statement was given to Fox News by the president of the Walt Disney Resort, George A. Kalogridis.

“All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members. We are providing resources and care for those impacted and are working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened.”

Kalogridis also offered his sympathies to those affected by this tragedy, saying, “Our thoughts and concerns are with his family, friends, and fellow co-workers.”

This is not the first time an employee has been killed while on the clock. Disneyland Paris was the scene of an unfortunate accident in April 2016, when an employee was found dead in the resort’s haunted house attraction. The 45-year-old technician was electrocuted while performing maintenance on the Phantom Manor.

Ojeda’s death is the 15th on Walt Disney World grounds since 2006, according to the Orlando Sentinel database. Seven of these 15 people had pre-existing health conditions. For over a record spanning over a decade, this number is surprisingly low. Theme parks see millions of people per year, and contain large amounts of heavy machinery. While major corporations like Disney and Six Flags take precautions to ensure guest and employee safety, accidents are not impossible.

An investigation into the situation surrounding Juan Alberto Ojeda’s death is ongoing. Disney officials and local authorities are working together to determine how he died, but neither party has offered any more information. No other representatives or employees were available to offer comments.