Sofia Richie Snags Kardashian Family’s Former Stylist Monica Rose

Sofia Richie is reportedly now working with former Kardashian family stylist Monica Rose. Richie, 19, is said to have snagged up Rose, who had a very messy professional split with the famous family.

According to a July 9 report by Radar Online, Sofia Richie and Monica Rose are now “working closely together.” It seems that Sofia and Monica don’t care if the Kardashians find out about their working relationship either. Over the weekend, Monica posted a photo of Sofia wearing a form-fitting Alexandre Vauthier dress in Spain and used the hashtag “#StyledByMonicaRose.”

Of course this isn’t the first time that Sofia and Monica have worked together. Rose previously styled Richie when she appeared on the December 2016 cover of Complex, but they have become closer in recent months.

Meanwhile, Monica Rose’s relationship with the Kardashians ended very badly. The family, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, cut ties with Rose back in April 2017. Khloe reportedly led the charge to get ride of Monica as a stylist after more than a decade of working together.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe Kardashian officially fired Monica Rose and that the reality star even considered filing a lawsuit against the stylist, which she has not done. Recently, the family also got rid of another longtime member of their glam team, makeup artist Joyce Conelli, despite the fact that she’d been working with the girls for over 10 years.

Sofia Richie snagging the Kardashian’s former stylist doesn’t bode well for the rumors that she is trying to copy the famous family’s style. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, was called out by fans this week after posting an Instagram photo in which she looked just like the oldest Kardashian sister.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 9, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

In the picture, Sofia Richie is wearing her hair sleek against her head, a bikini top, wide-legged pants, strapped sandals, and sunglasses. Her head is turned away from the camera, showing off her profile, and she’s standing in front of beautiful scenery in Greece, where she is currently vacationing with Scott Disick.

Fans immediately believed that Sofia looked just like Kourtney in the photograph and even accused her of actively trying to look like Scott’s former girlfriend. Now that she is being styled by Monica Rose, who worked with Kourtney and her sisters for a decade, it seems she may start looking even more like a Kardashian.