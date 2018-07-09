Hailey Baldwin Addresses Justin Bieber Engagement On Twitter, Says She’s ‘So Utterly Grateful’

Read Hailey Baldwin's first confirmation of her engagement to Justin Bieber.

It’s official. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are engaged just months after reconciling their on-again, off-again relationship earlier this year.

Following an emotional post shared by Bieber in tribute to his new fiancee on Instagram, Baldwin has spoken out with a post of her own on Twitter, telling her fans and followers that she is extremely grateful that she gets to spend her life with Bieber.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” she tweeted on July 9.

As fans may have seen, Baldwin and Bieber’s engagement was first reported over the weekend after the couple ventured to The Bahamas for a romantic vacation. Then, on Monday morning, Bieber confirmed the reports by telling his fans how in love with Baldwin he is and expressing his excitement for their future. He also confirmed that he and Baldwin had become engaged on July 7.

“We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month,” he wrote in the caption of the post below.

Also with his post, Bieber included a couple of images of himself and Baldwin.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber first began dating one another at the end of 2015. At the time, the couple vacationed with one another and several members of Bieber’s family in honor of the holidays. Then, after they returned to Los Angeles, they seemed to go their separate ways and Baldwin was later linked to Drake.

During their time off, Bieber spent time with Kourtney Kardashian and the couple was linked until last year, when Kardashian began dating her now-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

At the end of 2017, as Baldwin focused on her career as a model, Bieber reunited with his other on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and for months, fans were convinced that they were in it for the long haul. However, after enjoying their reunion into the early months of this year, they suddenly split and Bieber ultimately chose to get back with Baldwin.

Following Baldwin and Bieber’s engagement over the weekend, his mom, Pattie Mallette, and his father, Jeremy Bieber, reacted to the news on their social media pages. A short time later, Baldwin’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, revealed he too was excited to see the couple take the next step in their relationship with one another.