Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Tear-Jerking Instagram Post

With news of their whirlwind romance across every major headline this week, it seems the entire world was talking about the rumored engagement between Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, but now, as of July 9, Bieber has confirmed to the world his engagement via an Instagram post.

The post, which was shared just after 6 p.m. EST, shares two photos of the couple in black and white, both of which show Baldwin sitting on Bieber’s lap. In one photo she kisses him on the cheek, while in the other she laughs and wraps her arm around him.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast,” the “Let Me Love You” singer shared to his 100 million Instagram followers on Monday. “[L]isten plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Bieber continued the long statement to his fiancee by referencing his own devout religious viewpoints, stating, “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

Bieber has been known in recent years for his consistent affiliation with Hillsong Church, a well-known hip mega-church headed by Pastor Carl Lentz, whom Bieber considers a personal friend. The singer has made numerous references in recent times about how redirecting his life to the pursuit of religion has helped him seek enlightenment and better himself overall.

He also made mention of the unintentional religious association he had found with the day he had proposed to the supermodel, saying, “[God’s] timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that.”

The heartfelt nature of the post didn’t end there though, as Bieber continued with his strongest affirmation, stating, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

The singer stated that he was ready for the “best season” of his life yet, now sharing it with his supermodel girlfriend, who is 21 years old. Bieber, who is 24, has been previously tied to the supermodel with reports of them seeing each other emerging as early as 2016.

In the time since then, Bieber had reignited for a short period with former love interest Selena Gomez while Baldwin reportedly was seeing singer Sean Mendes for a while, even accompanying him to this year’s MET Gala.

Reports of Baldwin and Bieber reigniting their romance began popping up a few weeks ago, with different pictures showing them kissing and embracing appearing across various news outlets, but aside from cryptic postings from their parents, respectively, which have since been deleted, neither had officially confirmed their engagement until today.