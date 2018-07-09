‘LPBW’ Star Audrey Roloff Shares Adorable New Photo With Daughter Ember

Once again, Audrey Roloff is melting the hearts of her 801,000 Instagram followers with yet another adorable photo of baby Ember Jean Roloff.

In her latest post, the mother of one shared a series of photos of herself, her daughter, and her husband, Jeremy Roloff. In the first photo in the series, Audrey holds up baby Ember as they stand nestled cheek-to-cheek. The mother-daughter combo both look adorable with Audrey in bright red lipstick and Ember in a matching red bow. The reality star wears her red hair down and curly and looks beautiful in a black and white checkered dress.

Ember looks equally as cute in a white dress with red and blue lace detailing. Like her mother, the tot wears a big smile on her face as she looks into the camera with her big, brown eyes. Other photos from the series show Jeremy holding up his daughter as they too are all smiles. It should come as no shock that the Little People Big World stars have gained a ton of attention from Audrey’s post with over 94,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments in just a day of being posted.

Many fans gushed over how much they love the reality television family while countless others couldn’t help but chime in on how cute baby Ember is.

“She is so adorable!! Treasure every minute they grow up so fast.”

“Beautiful Mother and Daughter,” another fan wrote.

And shortly after posting the adorable photos with her daughter, Audrey then took the time to share a photo of the family all together. In the image, the three Roloffs pose at Audrey’s parents home with their favorite trestle in the background. Of the special spot on Roloff Farms, Audrey shared a sweet caption of all the memories that the special place has held for the family of three.

“See that back there? That’s our trestle. The spot where we first expressed our feelings for each other, the spot where I became Daisy Braids, the spot Jeremy asked me to be his girlfriend, the spot where we threw our shoes to timestamp the summer of 2011, the spot where we had some hard tearful conversations, the spot where Jeremy proposed, and the spot where I prayed the morning of our wedding.”

Audrey then went on to say that when her parents sold her childhood home, they ended up buying a house in the hills just over the trestle of Roloff farms and that’s actually where this photo was taken. Audrey ends the post by saying that it’s crazy how things end up working out.

It’s definitely a small world after all!