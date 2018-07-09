Kim Kardashian Lobbies For Prison Reform After Visiting California Women’s Institution

Kim Kardashian has a passion for prison reform, and she’s not about to stay quiet about it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is speaking out about more rights for incarcerated women, and she’s expecting Governor Jerry Brown to make it happen.

According to a July 9 report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian is focused on her latest project, which is promoting prison reform for women, and she’s speaking out on social media in hopes of getting the attention of the people who can help her do it, such as Governor Jerry Brown. Kardashian asked Brown to sign Assembly Bill 2550, which would set strict boundaries on male prison guards’ interaction with female inmates.

The bill would prohibit male officers from performing pat-down searches on the women prisoners, except in emergency situations, as well as keep the male guards from entering areas where those prisoners are undressed without announcing their presence there.

“The woman I met at CA Women’s Institution are still on my mind and in my heart. I do hope @GovBrown will sign AB2550 to grant #DignityForIncarceratedWomen #cut50,” Kim Kardashian tweeted on Monday, referring to her recent trip to the prison, where she toured the grounds and met with some inmates.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian spent several hours at the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday. The reality star toured the prison with her own security in tow, and even got a glimpse of the prisoners’ living quarters.

After her tour, Kardashian sat down with 15 inmates and asked them about their daily lives behind bars, how they felt being incarcerated, and what their hopes, dreams, and plans were for when they were finally released from their jail cells. The research was all a part of Kim’s reported new project, which is to create some help for women in order to get them readjusted to daily life after their prison release.

Kim’s new program comes just weeks after she was instrumental in helping imprisoned grandmother Alice Johnson get a pardon from President Trump and get her back to her friends and family. It seems that Kardashian may have found a calling that she is very passionate about, and is now looking to expand on the work she has already done in hopes of giving back to the community and the women who are currently incarcerated, whom she obviously has a lot of sympathy and hope for.