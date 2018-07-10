Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Put Love On Display In The Bahamas

Since news of the engagement broke, Justin and Hailey aren't afraid to put on a serious public display of affection!

As all devoted fans of the Biebs know by now, the Canadian singer recently proposed to his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin at a Bahamian resort over the weekend. Justin and Hailey aren’t holding back their celebration of the engagement as they put their love on display for everyone to see with some serious PDA.

According to Daily Mail, Justin and Hailey were at the Nippers Beach Bar And Grill on Great Guana Cay the day after her proposed. The 24-year-old singer flaunted his toned body and incredible tattoos by going to the grill with no shirt. He paired his gorgeous tattooed body with red swim trunks equipped with a white drawstring. The Biebs blonde and brown locks appeared to be a little damp as if the singer had recently gone for a swim.

Justin didn’t seem to care who was watching as he pulled his wife-to-be into a very public and very passionate kiss. Even when the two weren’t locking lips, it was obvious how smitten Bieber was for his wife-to-be as he couldn’t seem to take his eyes off her. In many pictures, Bieber could be seen amorously gazing at Hailey.

Hailey looked just as smitten during the time they spent together at the Nippers Beach Bar And Grill. Baldwin was rocking a bright lime green crop top, showing off her toned tummy for the world to see. She also wore incredibly short denim bottoms flaunting her deliciously long legs. Baldwin’s cool and comfortable outfit perfectly pulled together with a pair of bright lime green shorts that matched her skimpy crop top.

In the photos, Baldwin could be seen beaming with joy as she chatted with the individuals around her.

These photos of the lovebirds having a wonderful time in the Bahamas surfaced just after a source close to the singer opened up to People about the proposal. The source told the magazine Bieber’s proposal was not a surprise of a spur of the moment decision to those close to him.

“Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas. He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know,” the source explained to People. The source also noted that Justin was both nervous and excited about proposing to Hailey. “He knew a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to propose. He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey.”

In one of the photos during Justin and Hailey’s serious PDA session, fans of the adorable couple even got a nice glimpse of the massive diamond cluster of an engagement ring around her finger as she held on to her drink.