‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 10: Ashley Risks It All For Neil!

Insider information could end up making an enemy out of Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 10, bring plenty of uncertainty for Genoa City residents. Jack makes a promise he might not be able to keep. Plus, Billy covers for Summer, and Ashley comes to a risky decision.

At Jabot, Billy (Jason Thompson) must cover for Summer (Hunter King) because his web of lies due to his renewed passion for gambling is starting to catch up to him. He told Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) a lie a few nights ago as a cover story about delayed shipping, and Phyllis asks Summer to check with the company and find out what’s going on.

When Summer checks it out, the shipping company acts like she was crazy because they have no record of what she’s talking about. Ultimately, Summer tells Billy what happened, and he smooths things over with Phyllis and lets Summer know everything is fine and not to bother the shipping company anymore.

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is already back at Jabot, and she’s already questioning Billy’s decisions. Billy even has to remind his sister that he’s the CEO and her title is COO, to which she acknowledges to his face, but behind his back, she tells Summer to provide her with a list of everything she does at Jabot in a day. The one thing Ashley doesn’t realize is Summer has the goods on Billy, so it won’t be so easy to get rid of her.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, July 9-13. Hevon receives shocking news. Jill returns home to chaos. JT is on the loose. Kyle's digging leads to trouble. Neil surprises Ashley. #YR pic.twitter.com/6FMsHWnH0B — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 7, 2018

Although she made a good choice leaving Newman, Ashley makes a risky decision when she decides to give Neil (Kristoff St. John) an insider tip about the company she just left, according to She Knows Soaps. Neil may choose to make his own risky decision if he follows up on Ashley’s tip and goes after the company that recently cut ties with Newman Enterprises. Sure, it’s a good fit for Hamilton Winters, but at what cost? Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is a formidable enemy.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) receives a promise from Jack (Peter Bergman). Cane is irate at Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) disrespect of Phillip Chancellor’s grave. Of course, Cane should remember that people in glass houses should not throw rocks because, as Jack reminds him, he once also showed great disrespect to the Chancellor family.

Ultimately, Jack promises Cane that they won’t keep causing issues. However, while Jack doesn’t need the Chancellor company, he does need to know who he really is, and with that in mind, Jack decides he has to run a DNA test on the bone that Kyle found.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS or POP to see what happens next.