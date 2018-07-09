Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why The Neon Sign In True’s Nursery Is So Special

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed the significance behind the bright pink neon sign that hangs in her daughter True Thompson’s nursery. The new mom opened up about the big piece of decor, and even revealed why it is so important to her.

According to a July 9 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian wrote a blog post about True’s special sign, revealing that she actually has two of them, and that one hangs in her nursery in both of her hometowns in Cleveland and Calabasas. Kardashian goes on to say that she “loves” the signs “so much” and that they hold an extra special significance since they are written in her mother Kris Jenner’s handwriting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe showed off the sign and True’s nursery in the past, but is only now revealing that it is Kris Jenner’s handwriting on the sign that reads “Baby Thompson.” The sign, which was a huge part of Kardashian’s baby shower, is now one of the most treasured pieces of decor in the baby girl’s room, and makes for a very special heirloom from her grandmother, who has gushed over her multiple times since her birth back in April.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s life has been a bit of a roller coaster since giving birth to True. Only days before she went into labor, Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her when photos and videos of him with other women surfaced online. Of course, her mother, Kris Jenner, rushed to Khloe’s side in Cleveland and stayed for the birth of the baby and to help her get things settled during the tense time in her life.

However, Khloe stayed in Cleveland with Tristan and the couple began to work through their relationship issues. They are still together, and are currently spending the summer in L.A. while living at Kardashian’s Calabasas home.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she was having a hard time leaving baby True for an entire day in order to go back to work at her Good American clothing company, and shouted out Tristan Thompson for being a “great daddy” and handling the feedings with their daughter while she was away on business.

However, many fans reportedly got upset by Khloe’s comments, revealing that feeding his daughter while she’s away doesn’t make Tristan a great father. In fact, it is what he’s supposed to do as a part of his responsibility as a dad. Some people were also angry that Kardashian made mention of Tristan at all due to the fact that he cheated on her in the past.

However, Khloe Kardashian has been pretty open about revealing she doesn’t care what others think of her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson, and continues to build their relationship while raising their daughter together.