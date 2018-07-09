Jenelle Evans Confirms She Is Not Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9

Jenelle Evans is reportedly refusing to film.

Jenellle Evans is not currently filming for the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2.

Following rumors suggesting the mother of three is holding out on signing her contract until her fired husband, David Eason, is included in some way, Evans has taken to Twitter to confirm that she has not been a part of filming in recent weeks.

As she explained, via Pop Culture, she “hasn’t been filmed at all” for the past two weeks.

While the cast of Teen Mom 2, including Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, was believed to have started filming recently, Evans and her family are reportedly not in production and, as Pop Culture noted, they may ultimately be left out of the ninth season.

At the end of last month, a report surfaced which suggested that Evans was refusing to sign a Season 9 contract until MTV agrees to allow her husband to be around during production. The report also said that Evans wants Eason to accompany her to reunion shows and other Teen Mom 2 specials — all on MTV’s wallet.

“Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming. She doesn’t care if he isn’t shown on-camera or paid. She told [the producer] that if she is filming at their home, she is not going to make David leave,” an insider explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “She also wants him to be able to attend Reunions and other filming events with her – even if he doesn’t go on camera – and for MTV to pay for his travel.”

Earlier this year, after going on a rant against the LGBT community on Twitter, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired by MTV. As fans may have seen, Eason began his rant after facing backlash from his fans and followers after posting a photo of his wife holding a gun just hours after several children were murdered at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Following a number of hateful comments sent his way, Eason fired back at his critics and began speaking of his right to own firearms. He then targeted the LGBT community by saying they lacked morals and telling a fan he would encourage his children to stay away from them.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.