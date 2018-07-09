Bella Hadid Continues To Show Off Amazing Bikini Body In Malibu

Bella Hadid continues to remain hot, hot, hot this summer!

Last week, the Inquisitr shared that the 21-year-old was spotted frolicking around in the water in a sexy red bikini just days after her sister, Gigi Hadid, was photographed in a bikini in Greece. The top of Hadid’s sexy bikini read “livin’ cool” while the bottoms left very little to the imagination. Of course, the two-piece set perfectly showed off all of Hadid’s assets, especially her long, lean legs and toned tummy.

And over the weekend, the model was at it again, this time in a mismatched bikini. According to the Daily Mail, Hadid was spotted in Malibu on Friday, celebrating her pal Leah McCarthy’s birthday. Bella looked like a tall drink of water as she walked along the beach in her barely-there bikini. This time, Hadid put together her own swimsuit combo with a pair of skimpy white bottoms that showed off her hip bones as well as a teeny black and white polka-dotted swimsuit top.

Photos of her backside show the bikini bottoms tucked into her derriere, perfectly exposing her round bottom. In many of the photos, her dark locks were worn down and wet and she accessorized the look with a giant pair of gold hoop earrings as well as a few rings on her fingers. As usual, Hadid sported a pair of sunglasses to serve as sun protection in most of the photo.

Over the weekend, Hadid also shared a series of photos as a tribute to her friend Leah’s birthday. In the post, Hadid lovingly referred to Leah as the “5th Hadid sister.” The first photo shows the two friends standing side by side as they feed an adorable giraffe. Bella did not tag the location of the photo but it looks like it may be at a zoo somewhere.

In the photos, both Leah and Bella show off their incredible figures in almost matching black swimsuit tops while Leah sports a skirt and Bella dons silky pants with a gold chain across her waist. It’s easy to see that the girls have a great time together as they are both wearing huge smiles on their faces. Within just two days of the post, Hadid’s photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 1 million likes as well as 1,700 comments. Many fans chimed in to wish Leah a happy birthday while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on the girls’ beauty.

“You both have lovely smiles!”

“Happy birthday.. Dear,” one more fan wrote.

For fans who wish to follow all of Bella’s amazing adventures, you can do so on her Instagram page.