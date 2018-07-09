Khloe Kardashian Gets Criticized For Calling Tristan Thompson A ‘Great’ Father

Khloe Kardashian has been opening up about her life more and more in the months since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. It seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants to get her life back to normal and doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her choice to stay with her cheating baby daddy.

According to a report by Life & Style Magazine, recently, Khloe Kardashian admitted that she was anxious about going back to work and leaving her baby girl, True, at home for the entire day. However, Kardashian said that it put her mind at ease to have Tristan Thompson there to do all of the little girl’s feedings while she was away on business, calling the NBA star a “great daddy.”

“So I’m surviving my day at Good American, my first day back. I’m doing better than I thought, but I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I am gone. So shout out to all the good dads out there,” Khloe told her fans via Snapchat. However, not everyone agreed with Kardashian’s sentiments.

Some fans were actually angry at Khloe Kardashian’s words, claiming that feeding his child while her mother is away doesn’t make Tristan Thompson a good dad, because that is what he’s supposed to do. In addition, some of Khloe’s other followers were angry that she shouted Tristan out at all after he was busted cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has hit back at fans in the past who have criticized her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal, and who have believed the countless rumors about the couple in the months following the controversy.

Recently, a report surfaced that claimed Khloe would not let Tristan leave the house without her, and that she had even hired off-duty police officers to follow him around in order to keep tabs on him following the scandal. When one Twitter user brought the report to Kardashian’s attention she revealed it was completely untrue.

“If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life. The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have,” Kardashian replied, adding, “Opinions I don’t mind but blatant lies I can’t handle.”