Donald Trump Called Sexual Predator In BBC Documentary Featuring New Misconduct Allegations Against Trump

Just three days ahead of Donald Trump's official visit to the United Kingdom, a new BBC documentary slams Trump with new allegations that he is a sexual predator.

Just three days before he is set to make a controversial official visit to the United Kingdom, a documentary airing on Britain’s government-run television network, the BBC, is leveling new allegations of sexual misconduct agent Donald Trump, with one friend who said that he attended parties in the 1980s and 1990s with Trump calling the man who would later win the 2016 presidential election “a predator in action,” according to a Twitter post by the BBC’s Panorama investigative news series.

The documentary, titled Is The President a Sex Pest? (per The Spectator), details Trump’s alleged behavior at parties in which a small number of older men — Trump turned 40 in 1986 — attended along with a much larger group of young women, who were mostly aspiring models, some of them still in their teenage years.

One of the models, Barbara Pilling, tells the BBC in the documentary that Trump made a sexual come-on to her at one such party, according to the advance promo for the Panorama broadcast.

“He said, ‘How old are you?’ And I said, ’17,'” Pilling recounts for the BBC cameras. “And he goes, ‘Oh great. So you’re not too old and not too young. That’s great.'”

Another former model, Heather Braden, says in the promo that she saw Trump at a party in Miami, Florida, attended by just four men and 50 younger women. “I felt like a piece of meat in a meat market,” she said. “I mean, what else could you feel like?”

The documentary does not present any hard evidence that Trump had sexual relations with any underage girls, according to a Daily Mail newspaper account of the BBC documentary. Nonetheless, according to Pilling, “There were girls I would say 14, 15 years old. From Europe” at the parties.

Pilling also compared Trump to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and rape by dozens of women — and who entered a not guilty plea to sexual assault charge in a New York courtroom on Monday, the BBC reports.

“The biggest Harvey Weinstein is the president of the United States,” Pilling says in the Sex Pest documentary.

During the 2016 presidential election campaign, and in the months after the election, Trump was accused of sexual misconduct or unwanted advances by 19 women, according to a USA Today count, in incidents ranging from the 1980s to the mid 2000s.

But Trump has branded all of the women who accused him as liars. One of those women, Summer Zervos — a former contestant on Trump’s reality competition TV show The Apprentice — is now suing Trump for defamation over his claim that she lied about Trump’s unwanted groping and kissing of her, as Politico reported.

In part due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him, Trump’s popularity among women voters remains low. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Likely due in part to the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him, polls show that Trump’s popularity with women is among his lowest with any voting bloc, as the Inquisitr reported. Even among Republican women, only 31 percent said that they “strongly” approve of Trump in a recent poll.

Overall, only 32 percent of women in the poll said that they approve of Trump, compared to 54 percent of men.

Though the BBC documentary presents no direct evidence of Trump having sexual relations with underage girls, the source who attended the parties with Trump told the BBC that, in fact, Trump did engage in sex with girls as young as 15 at the parties, according to the Mail account.

“We do know that he was having sex with them, no question about it. The next day or days after we would hear about it, he would brag about it to his friends and it would get around that he scored,” the man, who remains anonymous in the Panorama film, tells the BBC interviewers. “Maybe one or two girls at a time, which is what he loved to do.”