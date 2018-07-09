‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Meets Sister She Never Knew For The First Time Four Months After Their Father’s Death

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer never knew she had a third sister.

Cheryl Burke has had a difficult few months following the death of her father, but the popular Dancing With the Stars pro dancer found a bright spot in the darkness — and it has nothing to do with her engagement to Matthew Lawrence. In a surprising Instagram post, Burke revealed to fans that she found a sister that she had never known shortly after her dad’s passing.

The 34-year-old mirrorball champ captioned a photo of the smiling sisters, as well as side-by-side throwback photos of them as children, revealing that she recently met her unknown sibling in person for the first time. Burke told her fans that after the meeting it felt like she and her newfound sister “had known each other forever.”

“In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there’s clearly a major family resemblance,” Burke wrote. “It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life.”

Burke also posted a video from her first meeting with her sister, telling fans, “Oh my God, I’m meeting my sister for the first time. Do we look alike? Same dad, different mom.”

Burke did not reveal her mystery sister’s age or full name, but the two women are laughing and appear to be having a great time together in the video.

Cheryl Burke’s happy announcement comes just four months after the dancer opened up about the death of her father, Steve Burke, in a poignant Instagram post that included a throwback pic of the father and daughter. After her father’s death in March at age 67, Cheryl wrote that she would “do things differently” if she had another moment with him.

In addition to finding her sweet sister, Burke’s other bright spot came in May when actor Matthew Lawrence, who is best known for his roles on the sitcoms Girl Meets World and Melissa &Joey, proposed to her with the same diamond that Cheryl’s late father gave to her mother decades ago. According to Us Weekly, Lawrence got some help from his mom, Cheryl’s mother, Sherri, and jeweler XIV Karats to have the family stone reset with additional diamonds.

Cheryl Burke has two other siblings, a younger half-sister, Nicole, and an older stepsister, Mandy, according to People. Now that Burke has found that she has yet another sister, her upcoming wedding day will be even more special.