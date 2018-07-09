Watch The First Official Trailer For Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’

The show returns in August and this season the ladies are ‘single, 30, and thriving.’

Last month HBO dropped a teaser for its award-winning TV series Insecure, and now, a full-length preview of the new season has officially been released. The comedy series was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore to document the black female experience and quickly became a hit, garnering a number of awards.

Back in September, the sophomore season ended on a bittersweet note as fans were left with many lingering questions regarding the fate of their favorite characters, like whether or not Issa and ex Lawrence (Jay Ellis) were actually over, as reported by Bustle.

The trailer for Season 3 opens with the words “Single. 30. Thriving.” And for the most part, that seems to be the case but it wouldn’t be good TV without a few bumps along the way. The ladies of Rae’s series clearly don’t have everything totally figured out just yet. A prime example of that is Issa herself. The leading lady has definitely come a long way, but despite working hard and saving, she still doesn’t have enough money to land an apartment of her own (after burning down the last one) — which is why she’s still living with her ex Daniel (Y’lan Noel).

But the current living arrangement could get complicated as Issa admits she thinks about crossing the platonic lines by sleeping with her roommate, as seen in the trailer.

There is also the issue of everyone knowing that Issa is living in her ex’s apartment, and the town’s gossip mill always churning.

As for best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), it looks like she has finally ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson) — her married childhood friend.

“Know better, do better. Dro? Had to put him in his lane,” she tells Rae at the 0:43-second mark.

Unfortunately for some fans, there is no sign of Lawrence in the new trailer — which could mean he won’t be in the season at all or his appearance will come closer to the end. According to BET, during an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show, Ellis revealed he has been a bit “out of the loop” as it relates to the new season’s plot and filming schedule.

“I’m a little bit out of it,” he said. “I’m not really…they’ve been filming for the last six or seven weeks or something like that.”

Insecure will return for its third season on August 12 at 10:30 p.m. on HBO with the first episode titled Better-Like.