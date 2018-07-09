Elizabeth Warren Slams President Donald Trump For Trying To ‘Bully Her To Shut Her Up’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has had it with the attacks President Donald Trump made last week against her for her Native American heritage, so she slammed him back, saying that he’s trying to “bully her to shut her up,” reports CNN. The Massachusetts Democrat made the comments when she addressed reporters after her town hall Sunday in Natick, Massachusetts.

“Donald Trump is a bully, and he tries to bully me in order to shut me up,” Warren said. “And he’s also trying to bully women all across this country. When he talks about ‘Me Too’ it isn’t just me Donald Trump’s going after; it’s every woman who speaks up. And he thinks we should sit down and shut up? It’s just not going to happen.”

The above was according to audio sent from a Warren campaign spokeswoman and was in direct response to what President Trump said about her and the #MeToo movement at a rally in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday. Trump has been disparaging Warren’s Native American heritage a great deal, knowing it’s red meat to his supporters, much like his chants of “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign helped galvanize crowds. Whether this means Trump believes that Warren is planning to run against him in 2020 remains to be seen, but he obviously thinks it helps win him points with his base every time he says it.

While attacks on each other are nothing new for these two, Warren stuck to policy during her town hall and saved her thoughts about what the president said for reporters after. She has been looking more and more like a presidential candidate lately, despite denying such a move as recently as March.

“I am not running for president in 2020,” Warren told CNN’s Jim Acosta, reports CNN. Acosta went on to ask her if Trump’s jibes at her Native American heritage bother her.

“I went to speak to Native American tribal leaders and I made a promise to them that every time President Trump wants to try to throw out some kind of racial slur, he wants to attack me, I’m going to use it as a chance to lift up their stories,” she added.

Meanwhile, the woman who says she isn’t running in 2020 made a very interesting trip leading up to July 4. She accompanied Lindsey Graham to Kuwait and Iraq, where they toured Mosul and met with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Abadi as well as U.S. troops on the ground there, including soldiers from the Massachusetts Army National Guard. For someone not intending to run, she seems to be making all the right moves.