Kendall Jenner Was Reportedly One Of The First To Know About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement

Kendall Jenner was one of the first people to know about Hailey Baldwin’s engagement to Justin Bieber. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly got an excited phone call from her best friend just moments after Bieber popped the question.

According to a July 9 report by Hollywood Life, Hailey Baldwin allegedly called her friend Kendall Jenner just moments after Justin Bieber put a ring on her finger. Baldwin was reportedly so excited that she couldn’t help but call her closest friends and family members to tell them the news.

Sources tell the outlet that Baldwin didn’t gush over the engagement news right away, but that she held up her hand to reveal her huge diamond ring instead. Jenner allegedly thought that her best friend may have been joking, but insiders say that once Hailey began jumping for joy, Kendall knew it was the real deal.

“Kendall was one of the first people Hailey told, she Facetimed her from the Bahamas to share the sweet moment with her. Hailey didn’t tell her right away why she was calling and then she held up her ring finger to show Kendall. Kendall was so shocked at first she didn’t know if she was joking. But then Hailey started jumping with joy and Kendall knew it was real. She’s so happy for her best friend, this is a dream come true.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber had bought the engagement ring and planned to pop the question for about two weeks before doing so. The singer, who has only been dating Hailey Baldwin for a few weeks, was said to know in his heart that he wanted to be with her forever.

Insiders tell People Magazine that the proposal came as a “total surprise” to Baldwin and that Bieber wanted to make the engagement special by planning a romantic vacation for the couple to the Bahamas.

The engagement may seem sudden to many fans. However, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have actually known each other for many years. The couple has had a close friendship since meeting about nine years ago and recently decided to turn that friendship into a romance. Since that time, they’ve been seen nearly everywhere showing off major PDA, as they seemingly can’t get enough of one another.

Sources claim that Hailey Baldwin was a person who was always there for Justin Bieber and never tried to change him. He reportedly loves the “easy and fun” nature of their relationship and adores the fact that she is such a happy person. Meanwhile, it seems that Kendall Jenner also approves of the coupling and is very excited for her best friend.