Former ‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Speaks Out After Husband Jim Is Caught Kissing Another Woman

What is Alexis Bellino saying on Instagram after her husband moved on?

Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim Bellino, split just weeks ago but already, Jim has been spotted spending time with another woman.

While the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has likely gotten word of her husband’s recent outing with a brunette in Las Vegas, she hasn’t directly responded to the news. Instead, she’s remained active on social media and her latest post, she spoke of making a new ending for herself.

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending,” she wrote in the caption of a July 8 photo.

Also in Alexis’ caption, she revealed she was attending a wedding.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have heard, Jim filed for divorce on June 21 after 13 years of marriage and three children with wife Alexis. During the couple’s marriage, they had been seen together on four seasons of the Bravo TV reality show. Since then, they had been keeping a low profile in Southern California before rocking fans with their shocking split weeks ago.

Following the breakup, Alexis has been focused on her children and has shared a number of photos of them together in Los Angeles and in Montana.

As Alexis Bellino continues to focus on her three kids, Jim Bellino has made time for a new romance and was photographed with his potential new girlfriend last week at the ARIA Hotel’s Jean Georges Steakhouse.

As Radar Online revealed, Jim was caught canoodling with his mystery woman during what an eyewitness described as a “romantic dinner” and kissed and laughed with her as they sat at the restaurant’s bar. However, when approached about the matter by the outlet, Jim was immediately defensive and wouldn’t confirm that the brunette woman was his girlfriend. Instead, he said he went to Sin City with friends and shot down any possible reports of leaving his family to spend time with another woman.

“Alexis and I each spent 2 1/2 days separately at Alisal Dude Ranch with our children. I went to Vegas and met some friends after the trip,” he explained.

Divorces are nothing new in the world of the Real Housewives and just last week, it was revealed that the show’s newest star, Gina Kirschenheiter, filed for divorce from her husband midway through production on Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo TV for Season 13 on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m.