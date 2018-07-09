Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Show Off PDA During Vacation In Mykonos

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are living it up on vacation in Mykonos. The couple was spotted out with a group of friends during the trip while showing off some PDA during their romantic getaway.

According to a July 9 report by The Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie seem to be better than ever despite rumors that they had split last month. The couple, who headed to Mykonos together over the weekend, was seen cuddling up during a boat outing with friends on Monday.

Scott Disick donned a teal blue t-shirt and sunglasses, while Sofia Richie rocked a khaki green bikini top and matching bottoms. She wore her hair back in a messy bun and finished the look with sunglasses and a gold necklace. The pair seemingly enjoyed their time together on the water, as Sofia was seen sitting on Scott’s lap during the festivities.

Scott and Sofia were without his three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, during the getaway as the kids are currently on vacation in Italy with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The couple is going on week three of their Italian vacation, two of them have been spent with the kids in tow.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie jetted off on vacation over the weekend, and immediately began posting photos of their getaway on their social media accounts. In one photo, Sofia is standing in front of a gorgeous view wearing a bikini top and wide-legged pants complete with strapped sandals.

The teenage model is looking to the side to show off her profile, and fans believed that she looked very much like Kourtney Kardashian in the snapshot. “I thought it was Kourtney Kardashian,” one fan commented. “Is she copying Kourtney? lol,” another person asked.

Meanwhile, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Scott and Sofia’s relationship is currently going so well after their brief split in June that they are planning to move in together. Richie will reportedly move into Disick’s home in the near future, which means that she’ll be spending even more time with Scott’s children.

However, sources tell the magazine that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t care about the couple moving in together as long as her children are okay with everything that is happening.