Princess Charlotte Shows Off New Hairstyle, Signature Wave At Prince Louis’ Royal Christening

Princess Charlotte was taking her brother's christening seriously, but she still managed to charm the crowds

Princess Charlotte has become known as an adorable scene-stealer and it looks like she pulled it off once again. The Royals all gathered for Prince Louis’ christening on Monday and Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter seemingly took her sisterly duties quite seriously.

Many photos from Prince Louis’ christening have emerged after the event was held on Monday. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle looked gorgeous, as usual, but Princess Charlotte pulled off a wonderful look as well. People notes that she wore her hair parted down the middle with a blue headband, an unusual style for the tot that looked formal, yet adorable.

Many royal watchers are accustomed to seeing Princess Charlotte’s hair pulled back over her crown, so the middle part and headband combination was a slight adjustment that definitely fit the occasion. It seems that Charlotte’s headband was by Pepa & Co. and it was a perfect match for the three-year-old’s patterned, smocked dress and Dona Carmen “Mercedita Suela” blue shoes.

The royal little one looked serious and a bit shy as she held Prince William’s hand and greeted everybody at the christening. Prince George held his father’s other hand, and he was reportedly wearing the same Amaia outfit he recently wore to the Trooping the Colour event.

Prince Louis' christening was a family affair! ❤️ Watch the royal family arrive at the Chapel Royal — where Prince George and Princess Charlotte sweetly greet the Archbishop of Canterbury with a handshake. https://t.co/tsZ2z0i7eF pic.twitter.com/R1rVQTA6pO — People (@people) July 9, 2018

Princess Charlotte looked somewhat intimidated as she greeted the Archbishop of Canterbury, but she made her father proud as she shook his hand as requested. As the family was leaving after the christening, the little girl was originally carrying a large program from the event. Soon, Prince William took it from her and this enabled her to dole out one of her signature waves, shares Harpers Bazaar.

The Mirror points out that little Princess Charlotte does have quite the affinity for a blue smocked dress. The one she wore Monday for Prince Louis’ christening did somewhat resemble the dress she wore to meet her baby brother nearly three months ago. However, it was a different dress as this one is primarily white with blue on it, paired with white socks and her adorable blue shoes. The little girl is often seen wearing labels like M&H, The Little White Company, Little Alice London, and Pepa & Co., and anything she is seen in often sells out quickly.

Many people have been buzzing about what Meghan Markle wore, as she looked stunning in an olive green ensemble, and naturally, Kate Middleton looked gorgeous as well. However, Princess Charlotte definitely stood out during the royal event too and despite looking fairly serious, she brought about smiles for all of those following along with Prince Louis’ christening.