Selena Gomez Reportedly Hasn’t Been Thinking About Justin Bieber Despite Engagement News

Selena Gomez isn’t letting Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin get her down. The singer/actress has reportedly not even been thinking about her former boyfriend in the wake of his big wedding news.

According to a July 9 report by People Magazine, Selena Gomez is totally over Justin Bieber. Gomez has reportedly not spoken and seen her ex since they broke up earlier this year, and allegedly doesn’t care that he’s gotten engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin after only a few weeks of dating.

Sources tell the outlet that Selena hasn’t spoken to Justin in “months” and that she hasn’t been talking about him, or likely thinking about him, since their split. The insider goes on to say that the relationship with Bieber was not healthy for Gomez, and that it was simply too much for her to deal with.

“They haven’t spoken in months. She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year. It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin,” said one insider. “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage,” another source told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is said to be doing well in the months since her breakup with Justin Bieber. The singer is reportedly back in the studio and excited for the future of her career.

“She’s recording new music and and gearing up for new projects,” says the source. “She hasn’t been thinking about Justin. She’s in a great place and is very happy,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged during a recent trip to the Bahamas. He reportedly bought the ring before planning the trip, and had known for a couple of weeks that he wanted to propose to his girlfriend.

Despite only dating for a few weeks, Justin and Hailey have been close friends for years. The couple recently turned their friendship into a romance, and sources close to Bieber claim that he felt getting engaged to Baldwin was the right thing to do in his heart.

“He doesn’t want Hailey to ever be the one that got away. He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey,” the source told People.

It seems that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are moving on from their romance, despite the fact that many fans always believed they would get back together and stay together.