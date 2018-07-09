‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reveals How Rumored Boyfriend Robby Hayes Has Impacted Her Life

Scheana Marie's rumored boyfriend is rubbing off on her.

Scheana Marie may claim to be staying single for the summer but according to her social media feeds, she’s staying in close touch with her fellow reality star Robby Hayes, who she’s been romantically linked to since earlier this year.

Following a number of outings in Los Angeles and a trip to Hawaii with Robby, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant waitress took to her Twitter account to reveal that Robby has actually rubbed off on her in an odd way.

As she explained, why she was never big into country music, she now counts herself as a Sam Hunt fan. That said, her little sister may not be happy to learn about her new interest.

“My sis will disown me if she finds out that [Robby Hayes] turned me on to some country music by [Sam Hunt]…. he’s dope!” she tweeted.

After Scheana tagged Robby in her post, he seemed to suggest they go to one of the singer’s upcoming concerts in Los Angeles.

“I think he’s in LA soon,” Robby said.

Scheana Marie was first linked to Robby Hayes months ago and ever since, she’s continued to spark rumors of a possible romance from time to time. That said, throughout those rumors, the reality star has insisted that she is currently single and planning to stay that way for the coming months as she and her co-stars film Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

???? @roberthunter89 A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Feb 28, 2018 at 3:53pm PST

In addition to being linked to Robby Hayes, Scheana Marie has faced a number of other romance rumors over the past few months and has also been tied to former boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta on one occasion in May.

As fans may recall, some believed that Scheana and Rob may have reunited with one another in May after they both confirmed they were spending time on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. However, as fans later learned, Scheana was actually on vacation with Robby at the time.

Since then, fans have suspected that Scheana may be striking up a romance with her fellow SUR employee, Adam Spott, who she attempted to set up with Brittany Cartwright during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. Last month, amid rumors, Scheana and Adam fueled reports of a possible romance when they enjoyed spending time together at Ariana Madix’s birthday and he was seen giving her a kiss in a photo booth.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.