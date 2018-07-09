Justin Bieber Was Reportedly ‘Nervous’ About Proposing To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked fans with their engagement, and now some details about Bieber’s plan to propose have been revealed.

According to a July 9 report by People Magazine, Justin Bieber had picked out the engagement ring that he gave to Hailey Baldwin and had been planning the surprise proposal for a couple of weeks before he actually popped the question.

Sources tell the outlet that Bieber’s proposal came as a “total surprise” to Baldwin, and that the singer was nervous about asking the model to marry him. However, he planned a special getaway to the Bahamas to make their engagement a special event.

“Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas. He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know. He knew a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to propose,” an insider dished.

The source added that although Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have only been dating for a few weeks before the engagement, which may seem sudden to fans, but in reality it was something that Justin knew felt right.

“It might seem spontaneous, but it wasn’t. He felt in his heart that this was right. He doesn’t want Hailey to ever be the one that got away. He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey.”

As many fans already know, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been very close friends for many years. The pair met nearly 10 years ago as kids, and have cultivated a relationship that started with friendship and recently grew into a romance. They’ve been spotted out together many times and seemingly can’t keep them hands off of each other.

“Hailey was always there for Justin and liked him the way he was. She never tried to change him. His relationship with Hailey is easy and fun. He loves that she is always happy.”

Before popping the question to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber had previously dated his on again, off again girlfriend, Selena Gomez. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gomez was shocked to learn that Justin and Hailey had gotten engaged so early on in their relationship. However, she is not mad or upset in any way, as she is the person who ended the relationship with Bieber.

In addition, sources tell Radar Online that Selena Gomez doesn’t believe the relationship between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will work out.