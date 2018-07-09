Iggy Azalea Goes Wild After Seeing Missy Elliott’s Praise Of Her New Song ‘Kream’

Iggy Azalea and Tyga's collaboration 'Kream' is already a huge hit, but praise from Missy Elliott seems to be icing on the cake.

In a new Instagram Story, Azalea shared a screenshot and it referenced comments from Missy Elliott about “Kream.” It looks like this started with a tweet over the weekend where one person on Twitter referenced a quote from Iggy praising Missy along with Lil’ Kim. Azalea said that she’s lucky she’s had those ladies, whom she’s idolized, supporting her.

The quote originally came from an interview Azalea did with ABC News back in 2016. Over the weekend, Elliott saw the tweet and replied to the post, saying that it was very sweet of Iggy to say that and she sent her love out to Azalea. Soon someone on Twitter asked Missy if she had heard Iggy and Tyga’s new song, and she said that she had and that it was “dope.”

It didn’t take long for Iggy to catch up to the thread and share the crazy moment via her Instagram Stories. She said that she was fan-girling “so hard” over it and she didn’t care if it made her look like a “thirst bucket.” Azalea added that she loves Missy and that she was dead, adding that Elliott is “the female GOAT” to her.

Azalea added a short video clip noting that she had just woken up, but she was going crazy over finding out that Elliott loves her song. She was rubbing the sleep out of her eyes and gave a quick scream to show her excitement.

