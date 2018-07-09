Paris Hilton Teases Her Hopes For A Baby Girl Of Her Own In Sweet Birthday Message For Niece

The busy heiress plans to make time for motherhood.

Paris Hilton is a proud aunt, and it sounds like she also wants to be a proud mama in the not-so-distant future. On July 9, the 37-year-old heiress-turned DJ took to Instagram to wish her toddler niece, Lily-Grace, a happy second birthday.

Hilton posted a photo tribute to her two-year-old niece, describing her as a “precious angel.” Indeed, one of the pics shows a newborn Lily-Grace wearing a pink onesie with tiny angel wings on the back of it. Other photos show Paris smiling lovingly at the little girl.

While the photos made it pretty clear that Paris dotes on her niece, Aunt Paris’s sweet message also included a teaser for a future cousin for the little girl. In the post, Hilton teased her own dreams for having a family, including a bestie for little Lily-Grace. The heiress captioned the gallery with, “I can’t wait to have my own little baby girl that you will best friends [with] just like your mom & I!”

Lily-Grace is the daughter of Paris’s sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Paris and her sister are extremely close. And because Paris is so enamored with her sister’s daughter it wouldn’t be a surprise if the little girl turns up as a flower girl at her upcoming wedding to Chris Zylka.

Paris Hilton has been vocal about her plans for a family. Earlier this year, the former Simple Life star told People she “loved growing up in a big family with four kids.” Hilton’s three siblings are sister Nicky and brothers Barron and Conrad.

“I want at least two [kids],” Paris said in April, adding that she would “definitely want a girl first.”

In an earlier interview with Us Weekly, Hilton upped her kid count a bit, telling the mag, “I grew up in a family of four, so I definitely don’t want only one. Two or three, I’d be happy with two but three would be amazing.”

Paris Hilton’s future husband, Chris Zylka, also weighed in on the couple’s future kids, making it clear the lovebirds are on the same page.

“We’re really close to our families and it’s so important to have a close relationship with your brothers and sisters, so we definitely want our children to have siblings to grow up with,” Zylka told the magazine.

You can see Paris Hilton talking about her longing for kids of her own (albeit with a different guy) in the video below.