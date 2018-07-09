Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby True’s L.A. Nursery

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her baby girl’s nursery. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had previously revealed baby True’s nursery in her Cleveland home, and now she’s giving fans a peek into the little girl’s L.A. bedroom.

According to a July 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian revealed a photo of True Thompson’s nursery at her Calabasas home, and fans might recognize one major piece of decor in the bedroom, a bright pink neon sign that reads “Baby Thompson.”

Many Kardashian fans will remember that the sign was a hit at Khloe’s baby shower earlier this year. The lighted sign was spotted in many of Khloe’s photos from the baby shower, including one memorable picture of her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson smiling as they rejoice with friends and family on the special day.

The sign now hangs in True’s L.A. nursery in front of a large love seat filled with throw pillows, heart-shaped pillows, a blanket, and a stuffed animal. Last month, Khloe gave fans another sneak peek into True’s bedroom and revealed that she loved her adorable white and pink flamingo themed wallpaper.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

“True has the longest, skinniest legs like a flamingo! It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy,” Khloe Kardashian previously wrote on her app, adding that True also has flamingo themed sheets in her crib.

Baby True A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently admitted to fans that she was very anxious about leaving her baby girl for the first time ever to head back to work. Khloe spoke out about her first day back at the Good American offices and claimed that she would be sad leaving True all day long.

“Tomorrow is my first day back to work. I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I’ve never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point,” Khloe said in on her Instagram story last week.

However, when Khloe Kardashian did return to work, she revealed that she felt much better knowing her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, would be there with their little girl as she took care of business for her clothing line.