Reese Witherspoon Announces ‘Whiskey In A Teacup’ Book Tour, Could Be Coming To A City Near You

Reese Witherspoon just gave her fans a little something to get excited about!

Earlier this morning, the actress took to her famed Instagram account to announce to fans that she is going on tour for her new book, “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.” The book, which is available for pre-order at many places, including Barnes and Noble, will be available for purchase on September 18. And the book has a little bit of something for everyone.

“Academy Award–winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon invites you into her world, where she infuses the southern style, parties, and traditions she loves with contemporary flair and charm,” Barnes and Noble explains.

Along with a collage of photos of herself donning a pink blouse and pair of blue jeans, while holding up a teacup, Witherspoon shared her tour dates and also announced that she would have a special guest coming along with her at each stop. The actress will be chatting on everything from southern living to food to beauty to decor. And fans of Witherspoon seem to be overly excited about the news.

Many fans chimed in to tag their friends who they want to attend the event with them while countless other fans commented on the post to gush over how amazing Reese is and how much they admire her.

Tour dates are as follows:

September 17 — New York, NY, The Town Hall Theatre

September 18 — Charleston, SC, Gaillard Center

September 19 — Charlotte, NC, Belk Theatre

September 20 — Birmingham, AL, Alabama Theatre

September 21 — Louisville, KY, Whitney Hall

September 22 — Washington, DC, The Anthem

September 23 — Nashville, TN, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center

September 27 — Waco, TX, Magnolia Market

According to AL.com, tickets will be available for purchase Tuesday at 10 a.m. For the Alabama stop, ticket prices range between $39.50-$79.50 and also include a copy of the book. Fans can also purchase VIP tickets which cost $350 and include a limited-edtion tote bag filled with some of Reese’s favorite products, a signed book, and a photo with Reese herself.

“My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup. We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories,” Witherspoon said of her book in a press release.

It is unclear if Witherspoon will be adding any more dates to the tour in the future.