Kourtney Kardashian Dances With Youngest Son Reign On A Yacht During Italy Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be relaxing and really enjoying herself during her extended vacation in Italy. The mother-of-three has even been spotted having some sweet moments with her children.

According to a July 9 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was caught on video by paparazzi sporting a tiny white bikini and holding her youngest child, son Reign, three, in her arms while on board a yacht. Kourtney and Reign shared a sweet moment by dancing together on the deck of the huge boat.

Kardashian headed to Italy last month with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, The couple started their vacation in Rome and were spotted out having dinner and taking in the tourist attractions, such as the Trevi Fountain. They continued their romantic getaway by heading to Capri, where they were seen swimming, sunning themselves, picnicking on a yacht, and showing off some major PDA.

Later, Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, joined the couple, and the gang headed off to Portofino, where they are currently still staying. The group has celebrated the Fourth of July and Penelope’s sixth birthday abroad, and it looks like the whole family is having some fun in the sun, including little Reign, who looked to be delighted while dancing around the yacht with his mother.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the vacation to Italy has been a big one for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima. Sources tell People Magazine, that the couple have gotten more “serious” during their time together overseas, and that Kourtney’s three children have been spending a lot of quality time together with Younes.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is also on a romantic vacation with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The couple headed to Mykonos over the weekend and have been posting about their trip on social media ever since.

After posting a photo of herself in front of some gorgeous scenery, Sofia Richie took heat from some fans who claimed that the teenage model was trying to copy Kourtney Kardashian’s vacation style. Richie posed for the camera wearing a bikini top and wide-legged pants with strapped sandals, and fans couldn’t help but notice how much she resembled Kourtney in the photo.

It looks like Kourtney and Scott are both having some fun in the sun this summer while sharing custody of their three little ones.