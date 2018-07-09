Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Up-Close Photo, Teases ‘Exciting Things Coming Soon’

Exciting things are in store for Demi Lovato’s fans who lovingly refer to themselves as “Lovatics.”

In her latest Instagram photo, the songstress shared a close-up image of herself for her 69 million-plus followers. In the snapshot that appears to be a selfie, the 25-year-old looks into the camera with a partial smile on her face. She puts her hand up to her mouth and exposes her tattoos for all of her fans to see, including her new tattoo that reads “free” on her pinky finger. Lovato wears her long, dark hair down and curly and her face looks absolutely flawless. In the snapshot, her bronzed skin looks incredibly smooth, with her eyebrows perfectly drawn in and just a hint of purple eyeshadow.

Her eyelashes look long and beautiful and she wears just a little bit of clear gloss on her lips. The singer tagged the photo in Milan, Italy, and in the caption of the photo, she does tease fans that there are exciting things coming soon. Within just minutes of the gorgeous post, the singer’s photo has already received a ton of attention with over 780,000 likes in addition to 8,800 comments in just an hour of posting.

Countless fans took to the post to comment on how beautiful the singer looks while a handful of other fans begged Lovato to tell them what new “things” Lovato could have coming soon. Many think that it could be more new music, especially after she released her new song “Sober” a few weeks ago.

Exciting things coming soon…. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

“You are absolutely gorgeous I like your tattoos.”

“LOOK AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE,” another fan gushed.

Earlier this week, the singer made headlines after liking a comment on her former life coach’s Instagram page. As the Inquisitr shared, Lovato and her life coach Mike Bayer may have parted ways. The singer reportedly unfollowed Bayer on Instagram in June and earlier this week, Lovato liked a post from a fan on one of Bayer’s Instagram videos. In the video, Bayer detailed his “biggest pet peeve” in working with celebrities.

“I’m here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist. I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that’s not being an artist. That’s being a jerk. And you shouldn’t stand for that,” Bayer explained, though he did not mention Lovato by name.

One fan commented on the video saying, “Good luck on your blog.” And Lovato must have seen the comment on the photo and she actually gave it a like, seeming to shade her former life coach.

Perhaps this drama could be fuel for her next song? But who are we to say?