Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body, Reveals She May Go Blonde Again

Kylie Jenner took to social media over the weekend to show off her curvy figure and ask her fans if she should changed up her hair color and go back to blonde for the first time since her daughter Stormi Webster’s birth.

According to a July 9 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram story on Sunday to show off her curves in an all-black outfit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a tight black tank top with hip hugging black pants. She also donned a Chanel purse, which attached to the front of her belt. She finished off the look with a gold ring, watch, and two gold chains around her neck.

Jenner also showed off her short hairstyle, as her dark locks fell only to the back of her neck, and were worn in a messy and casual style. During her Instagram posts Kylie asked her 110 million followers if she should change up her hairstyle and go back to blonde using the poll option on her story. After about two hours, the poll revealed that the majority of Jenner’s fans seemed to like her hair the way it is now, her natural dark color, which 60 percent voting against the new mom going back to blonde.

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Kylie Jenner is interested in changing her looks up a lot these days. In addition to considering returning to her former blonde hair color, the reality star also recently revealed that she has had all of her lip fillers removed, and has been showing off a more natural, and thinner, looking pout.

When fans noticed that Jenner was looking a bit different, and even called her out for looking more like the “old” Kylie in her most recent photos, the makeup mogul replied to one fan’s comment by saying that she “got rid” of all of her lip filler.

As many fans may remember, Kylie Jenner sparked controversy when she began sporting a much fuller looking mouth a few years back. The then-teenager made headlines for getting lip fillers and eventually had to come clean about her insecurities involving her thin lips.

During her reality TV spin-off series, Life of Kylie, Jenner even revealed what started her infatuation with having full lips, saying a boy she liked once made a harsh comment about them.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Kylie Jenner revealed on the show.