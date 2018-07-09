Jax Taylor Prepares For 70s-Themed Birthday Party Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7

'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7 will likely include the upcoming birthday party of cast member Jax Taylor.

Jax Taylor is getting ready for what will likely be a filmed birthday celebration later today.

Following the celebration of Tom Sandoval’s birthday party over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram page where he suggested he and Sandoval would soon team up for a joint birthday party at a roller rink.

“The cover of my next rap album! I need this for my 70s birthday party tomorrow. #jaxandtomsrollerdiscobirthday #jaxandtom,” he wrote.

In Taylor’s photo, which was taken at a retail shop in Los Angeles, the longtime reality star posed in the mirror while wearing a multicolor fur jacket and backwards hat.

As fans may have noticed, the cast of Vanderpump Rules, including Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix, flooded Sandoval with birthday posts over the weekend as they continued production on the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show.

Prior to Sandoval’s birthday celebration, Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder, whose birthdays fall on the same day, celebrated with a joint ice-themed party in Los Angeles. In photos, both women were seen dressed up as their boyfriends, Tom Sandoval and Beau Clark, respectively, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright, celebrated their big days alongside them.

Jax Taylor has had an eventful Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules thus far. As fans well know, he and his girlfriend of three years, Brittany Cartwright, became engaged in early June in Malibu and cameras captured the exciting moment from start to finish.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Taylor and Cartwright went through extremely tough times after it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to Cartwright prior to the start of filming. However, after taking a few months off from their relationship, the couple got back together and have been doing well ever since. As Taylor explained during the Season 6 reunion, his father’s death at the end of last year prompted him to make big changes in his life and with the way he treats people.

During an interview with People magazine last week, Cartwright opened up about her life post-engagement, explaining that she’s been so happy over the past several weeks that she can’t even get upset with Taylor. She also said that she and Taylor have chosen a date and a location for their upcoming wedding.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” she said. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.