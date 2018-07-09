Donald Trump’s Tariffs On China Will Avoid All Goods Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Company Makes In China

Last week, President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products, and this led China to impose a similar tariff on targeted American products.

The Trump administration has targeted hundreds of exports coming from China; however, the long list does not include products manufactured by his daughter Ivanka.

The first daughter manufactures all the products from her fashion line in foreign countries – particularly China.

Huffington Post reports that Ivanka produces the shoes for her fashion label at Chengdu Kameido Shoes in Sichuan province. The manufacturer is currently in a bid for a new contract to manufacture 140,000 pairs of shoes for Trump’s company, according to the report.

This indicates that the 36-year-old businesswoman intends on continuing the production of her products in China. The American Apparel and Footwear Association says that about a third of the clothing and 72 percent of the shoes sold in the U.S. are made in China.

China is retaliating against the U.S. by targeting agricultural industry products such as seafood, soybeans, dairy products, and tobacco as well as the auto industry with similar tariffs.

Harley-Davidson was one of the American companies affected by Trump’s trade war. President Trump lashed out at the American manufacturer, criticizing its plans to move some of its motorcycle production abroad.

Earlier this year, China granted Ivanka Trump seven new trademarks for several businesses-related products. Around the same period, Trump has said that he will help save Zhongxing Telecommunications — a Chinese electronics company that makes affordable smartphones.

Trump’s “buy American and hire American” rhetoric seemingly doesn’t apply to his own businesses. Huff Po reports that the Trump Organization continues to manufacture most of its products in foreign factories.

New U.S. tariffs cover $34 billion of Chinese goods spread across a wide range of industries. One product not covered is shoes made in China, including shoes made for Ivanka’s fashion label. https://t.co/mWmzjpuhvj — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 8, 2018

Critics have raised questions about the Trump’s family business interest conflicting with their political interests. Some reports suggest that countries will do business with Trump and his family to garner favor with the U.S. president.

The American soybean industry is expected to be one of the most affected by the trade war. John Heisdorffer, the president of The American Soybean Association, noted the impact on farmers via The Hill.

“Soybeans are the top agriculture export for the United States, and China is the top market for purchasing those exports. The math is simple. You tax soybean exports at 25-percent, and you have serious damage to U.S. farmers.”

Ivanka Trump has not publicly commented on her father’s trade war with China or her business interest being exempted from the tariffs.