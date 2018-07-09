Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Sofia Richie Accused Of Copying Kourtney Kardashian’s Vacation Style

Scott Disick’s model girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is being called out on social media by some fans who believe the 19-year-old is trying to copy Kourtney Kardashian in her recent photos.

According to a July 9 report by The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick recently headed out on vacation to Mykonos. During the trip, Richie posted a couple of pictures, and one in particular looks like it could be Kourtney Kardashian.

In the photo, Sofia is seen standing on a boat wearing a bikini top and wide-legged pants with strapped sandals. Her hair is down and worn sleek against her body, and she finished off the look by wearing dark sunglasses. Richie also has her face turned away from the camera, only showing her profile, and she definitely resembles Kourtney Kardashian in the photo. “I thought it was Kourtney Kardashian,” one fans commented. “Is she copying Kourtney? lol,” another person asked.

Recently, Kourtney has been on vacation in Italy where she has been posting a ton of photos from boats and in bikinis. The mother of Scott Disick’s three children has been showing off her toned abs during the trip, as well as rocking some skimpy summer style. Her photos have been gorgeous as she often gets the Italian landscape in the background. In Sofia’s recent snapshot she not only resembles Kardashian, but she also is standing with her vacation landscape in the background.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stirred up some breakup rumors last month, but have seemingly been going strong since them. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that the pair are planning to move in together, as Sofia will likely move into Scott’s house.

Meanwhile, Scott and Kourtney’s children are currently in Italy with their mother and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The couple are now entering their third week of vacation in the country, and things are reportedly going great for them as well.

However, it seems that there was a bit of an argument between Kardashian and Disick about where the children would spend the Fourth of July holiday. Scott wanted the kids in the states with him, but ultimately Kardashian got to have them in Italy, where days later they also celebrated her daughter Penelope’s sixth birthday. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, even flew in to stay in Italy with the group for awhile and celebrated her granddaughter’s birthday with the gang.