Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Head To Mykonos While Kourtney Kardashian Extends Italy Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian’s not the only one who can take a lavish vacation. Kourt’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, headed off to Mykonos to enjoy a romantic getaway this week.

According to a July 9 report by People Magazine, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s vacation comes at a time when Kourtney is entering the third week of her Italian vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

During Kourtney Kardashian’s time in Italy with Younes Bendjima, the mother of three has been posting countless photos of herself having fun, taking in the sights, and rocking her extensive collection of bikinis. So, when Scott Disick and Sofia Richie jetted off to Mykonos they also began posting on social media about their trip.

Disick and Richie’s vacation comes about one month after sources claim the couple broke up. Last month, it was revealed that Sofia had ended the relationship when she allegedly found out that Scott had cheated on her during a trip to Miami.

During that time, the father of three was also photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album release party and was reportedly overheard telling people he was single. However, both Scott and Sofia later denied the rumors that they had split.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, unlike Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been drama free. The couple started off their vacation in Rome, where they were spotted wining and dining and checking out out tourist spots such as the Trevi Fountain. Later, they headed to Capri where they spent much of their time on a yacht and were photographed sunning themselves and swimming in the crystal clear water.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, later joined their mother and her boyfriend on the trip and the group soon moved to Portofino, where they have been staying ever since.

Sources recently revealed to People that Kourtney and Younes are getting more “serious” during the trip and that things are going very well for the couple.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” the source reveals.

Kourtney Kardashian’s children also reportedly like Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, very much, and it seems that everyone is getting along, at least for the moment.