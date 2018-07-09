Mason Ramsey, Walmart Yodeling Kid, Will Release Album July 20

That didn’t take very long!

As fans will recall, a video of Mason Ramsey yodeling a Hank Williams song at a Walmart went viral after it was posted to YouTube. Thus far, the video has already gained over 53 million views in addition to 83,000 comments. Ramsey also made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show, where he again wowed audiences with a live performance. In addition, he was awarded a $15,000 scholarship from the show. And according to Southern Living, the 11-year-old, who is from a very small town in Illinois, confessed that his trip to Los Angeles marked his first time traveling on an airplane.

“…it was very good. But driving with the driver letting me go in the back of the limo that was awesome! But then I tried some sparkling water and ehhh it wasn’t so good.”

And after gaining a ton of popularity, Access Online is sharing more good news for Mason. According to the publication, Mason will release his first album later this month. The EP is titled “Famous” and will have a mix of songs including old classics as well as a few new songs. The album will also feature two Hank Williams songs with “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” and “I Saw the Light.” It is scheduled to be released on July 20.

Ramsey’s record deal is with Big Loud Records and Atlantic Records and so far, the youngster is no stranger to performing on big stages. In addition to playing at the famous Coachella Valley Music Festival, Mason has also played at the Grand Ole Opry and is opening up for Florida Georgia Line later this year for their Las Vegas residency.

The 11-year-old has also amassed quite the following on his Instagram page, where he calls himself “Lil Hank Williams.” So far, Mason already has over 2.3 million followers and growing. Most of his posts also gain a lot of buzz as well. In a photo posted to honor the Fourth of July, Ramsey shared a photo of himself singing in a red, white, and blue button-down shirt. To complete his country look, Ramsey paired the shirt with a big belt and a pair of blue jeans.

Happy 4th A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:49pm PDT

Within just four days of posting, the image has already gained him over 225,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. Pretty impressive, especially for an 11-year-old! Like most of his photo posts, fans took to this one to comment and gush over the youngster’s amazing singing talent.

“Voting for him to sing at the next halftime show for the Super Bowl.”

“His belt buckle his [sic] bigger than my future,” another fan joked.

Fans can purchase his first album, “Famous,” on July 20.